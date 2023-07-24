President Harutyunyan appeals to the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan ahead of the tripartite meeting

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan ahead of their next meeting in Moscow on July 25, 2023, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRES: The appeal reads as follows:

"I am once again sounding the alarm about the urgent need to immediately end the 225-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan, including the 40-day full siege, which is leading to a deepening humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

It is highly condemnable that instead of pursuing a political settlement to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict and creating an environment of mutual trust between the parties, Azerbaijan is resorting to encircling and completely blockading the Republic of Artsakh. Continuous disruption of vital infrastructures and undisguised genocidal policy are instrumental in promoting Azerbaijan's political agenda regarding Artsakh.

I must emphasize that Azerbaijan's actions in Artsakh amount to crimes against humanity, directly resulting from their gross violations of the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, and well-known international legal documents. After the war, the people of Artsakh had faith in the guarantees established by the Tripartite Declaration, particularly relying on the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops, as they returned to their homes and started rebuilding their lives.

As the President of Artsakh Republic, empowered by the mandate given to me by my people, I demand that the parties involved in the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, take concrete steps to promptly restore the legal regime in the Lachin Corridor and ensure the security of the people of Artsakh, adhering to the obligations stipulated in the Tripartite Declaration. After providing the minimum conditions for the well-being of our people, it will be possible to address all aspects of the conflict and discuss potential solutions in a more favorable environment.

It is crucial that the parties involved in the Tripartite Declaration act immediately to resolve the catastrophic situation; otherwise, they will bear the main responsibility for any impending tragedies.

Prevent further ethnic cleansing!"