As a result of the completion of scarce fuel reserves caused by the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the work of public transport in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh will be completely stopped from July 25.

July 24, 2023, 18:17 The work of public transport in the entire territory of Artsakh will be completely stopped

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRES: The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Artsakh Republic said in a statement.