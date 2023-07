Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan has appealed to the heads of international structures regarding to the blockade of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

July 24, 2023, 14:55 Urgent international intervention is imperative to stop humanitarian disaster in Artsakh – Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRES: "Urgent international intervention is imperative to stop the humanitarian disaster," he wrote on his Twitter account.