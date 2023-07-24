Artsakhpress

Society

11 patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia

Eleven patients from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh, together with their escorts, were transferred to specialized medical centers of Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRES: Artsakh Republic Ministry of Healthcare informs that 13 others are expected to be transported to Armenia during the day.

The patients are being sent to Armenia to get state-sponsored treatment there as Artsakh is in a blockade by Azerbaijan for more than six months now.

At the moment, 20 children are receiving inpatient treatment in "Arevik" medical unit. Another 76 patients receive inpatient treatment at Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert of which 12 are in the intensive care unit with two in critical condition.

A series of protests have taken place in Yerevan recently, demanding the UN and other international organizations to take steps to put an end to the ongoing blockade of 120,000 residents of Artsakh that are deprived of necessities several months now.


     

Politics

Iran expresses support to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Iran supports the new round of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said.

President Khachaturyan visits Italy, meeting with Sergio Mattarella expected

President Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Italy on a three-day visit on July 23, his office announced Monday.

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Tehran on July 24 to meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Armenian foreign ministry announced Monday.

Immediate measures should be taken to unblock the Lachin corridor - Lukashevich

The importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Alexander Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on July 20, in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan,news.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Lachin Corridor should be opened immediately - Matthew Miller

The US remains deeply concerned that Azerbaijan continues to keep the Lachin Corridor closed for commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told Radar Armenia, adding that the movement of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles through the Lachin Corridor should be restored immediately.

Artsakh Republic Parliament asks UN Security Council permanent members to adopt resolution imposing peace

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued an address, calling on Armenia to ask UN to grant an international mandate to the peacekeeping mission deployed in Artsakh.

I still don't know how to shout to make them realize the situation is grave. Ombudsman of Artsakh

Dear fellow citizens in Artsakh, many people say that the public in the RA is not informed about the situation in Artsakh, as if we in Artsakh only understand what is happening to us and a small part of the society in Armenia and the Diaspora.

Economy

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

Society

Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

Armenian Church commemorates Thaddeus the Apostle, Virgin Sandukht

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates St. Thaddeus, one of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ, and St. Virgin Sandukht on Saturday, July 22, Qahana.am reports.

Due to the blockade 6-months pregnant woman lost her baby

Remembering that tragic night, choking back the tears, Ani barely utters the words: "I couldn't get through to an ambulance. It was 2am. I somehow got to the hospital. I was six months pregnant... we couldn't save my child."

UN urged to deliver relief supplies to Artsakh collected in Armenia

The UN Office in Yerevan has been urged to deliver food, medicine and other essential goods to blockade-hit Artsakh collected in Armenia.

Under the conditions imposed by the enemy, the number of citizens deprived of income and employment is increasing day by day

Under the conditions imposed by the enemy, every day new business entities stop their activities, and the number of citizens deprived of income and employment is increasing day by day.

Military

Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Analytical

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly postpones China trip as FM Qin Gang remains missing

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans – Reuters

Putin discusses Russia's losses from grain deal and terms for its resumption

Russian diplomat decries fake news reports about alleged US-Russia talks on Ukraine

