The 64-year-old farmer was operating his tractor while carrying out agricultural work in the village of Shosh when Azerbaijani troops opened various caliber small arms fire in his direction on July 24.

July 24, 2023, 14:07 Azerbaijani combat positions once again fired at the citizens of Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRES: The farmer did not suffer injuries. The agricultural work has been suspended, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Internal Affairs informs.

The Russian peacekeepers were briefed on the shooting.