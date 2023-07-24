Iran expresses support to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Iran supports the new round of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Kanaani's comments come as Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan is visiting Iran.

The spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry expressed Tehran’s readiness to contribute to the efforts for establishing sustainable peace in the Caucasus.

He described South Caucasus to be a “significant” matter for Iran.