President Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Italy on a three-day visit on July 23, his office announced Monday.

July 24, 2023, 09:56 President Khachaturyan visits Italy, meeting with Sergio Mattarella expected

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRES: President Khachaturyan will have a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and other government officials. He is also expected to participate in the ECAM Council - Global Leaders today: multilateralism for a better future event.

The Armenian President started his visit with a trip to the San Lazzaro degli Armeni island where he met with the Mekhitarists and other members of the Armenian community. He commended the invaluable spiritual cultural heritage of the Armenians in Venice, particularly Mekhitarists, which belongs not only to Armenians and Italians, but has a global significance.

Khachaturyan has also visited the Armenian honorary consulate in Venice.