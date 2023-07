Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Tehran on July 24 to meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Armenian foreign ministry announced Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARTSAKHPRES: “On July 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a visit to Tehran. The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran is scheduled. It will be followed by statements for the press,” foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in a statement on social media.