Many camps were to be organized not only in the territory of Artsakh, but also in the Republic of Armenia and abroad.

July 22, 2023, 12:49 Due to the blockade, the participation of Artsakh athletes in Pan-Armenian, international tournaments impossible

STEPANAKERT, JULY 22, ARTSAKHPRES: However, in the current situation, it is impossible to organize children's holidays outside the territory of Artsakh.

As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Artsakh Republic Norayr Mkrtchyan said, referring to the problems caused by the blockade.

"As an alternative, we are trying to organize camps in the territory of Artsakh, even for small groups, in order to add some colors to the children's daily life in the current situation, to provide active rest and entertainment," the minister noted.

Referring to the problems caused by the blockade in the field of sports, Norayr Mkrtchyan informed that at the beginning of August the athletes of Artsakh were supposed to participate in the Pan-Armenian Games in the Republic of Armenia.

"The athletes who are in Artsakh are deprived of that opportunity.

The athletes from Artsakh were to take part in a number of international tournaments as part of the Armenian national team, which, unfortunately, impossible due to the created situation," informed the minister.