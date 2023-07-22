Artsakhpress

Society

Due to the blockade 6-months pregnant woman lost her baby

Remembering that tragic night, choking back the tears, Ani barely utters the words: "I couldn't get through an ambulance. It was 2am. I somehow got to the hospital. I was six months pregnant... we couldn't save my child."

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 22, ARTSAKHPRES: The death of an unborn child was recorded in the Haterk village of the Martakert region of the Artsakh Republic as a result of the humanitarian disaster caused by the Azerbaijani blockade.
23-year-old Ani, who lost her angel Gabriel that night, appealed to the whole world through MediaHub.
"Do not be silent, do everything so that unborn children do not die under the hearts of mothers, do not be silent."
"There was no transport, I somehow got to the hospital at 2am, but already bleeding. We were calling an ambulance, somehow they got through, and maybe it was already too late. It took us  2 hours to reach Stepanakert from Haterk, it was already too late," she says.
 Ani, who had not been able to get pregnant for 2 years, did not choose Gabriel's name by chance.
 "I couldn't get pregnant for 2 years. I saw God in my dream. God told me he would definitely give me children, but all their names should start with the letter "G". We named my first son Gor and we decided that he  second son will be named Gabriel," says Ani and whispers, the decision became a dream that will never come true again.
His other son, Gor, is 2.5 years old and attends kindergarten. Ani says that they can no longer buy basic necessities for a baby in any store, they don't exist.
.''We cultivated a plot of land, we somehow get food. You won't find anything in the shops" she said.
The 120,000 population of Artsakh has been under the Azerbaijani blockade for 222 days, for more than 35 days under complete siege, facing the threat of hunger and diseases. The head of Haterk Vardan Grigoryan told MediaHub that the situation in the village is dire.

"The situation of the people is terrible, the issue of medicine, fuel, food is not solved. Due to the lack of medicines, the patients are in critical condition. About a week ago, they somehow managed to save the life of the woman, unfortunately, the child died," he says, referring to Ani.
Grigoryan told that as a result of the humanitarian disaster created in Artsakh, the incidence of heart attacks tripled.

"About a week ago, a 45-year-old man died, the father of many children," he said.

     

Politics

Immediate measures should be taken to unblock the Lachin corridor - Lukashevich

The importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Alexander Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on July 20, in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan,news.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Economy

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Society

Military

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Analytical

Interview

Photos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

Sport

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

International

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly postpones China trip as FM Qin Gang remains missing

