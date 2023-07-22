UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly postpones China trip as FM Qin Gang remains missing

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly postponed a planned trip to Beijing this month, people familiar with the matter said, illustrating how a top Chinese diplomat’s mysterious disappearance is reverberating through geopolitics.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 22, ARTSAKHPRES: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s near-month-long absence from public view contributed to a delay in what was previously expected to be a late-July visit to Beijing by Cleverly, according to three of the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal planning decisions. Qin’s situation was the main reason that the foreign secretary put off his travel, two of the people said, while the third said it was among several factors.



Cleverly was expected in China towards the end of this month. Bloomberg reported that the two countries are reviewing alternative dates.



Britain's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.