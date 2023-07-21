UN urged to deliver relief supplies to Artsakh collected in Armenia

The UN Office in Yerevan has been urged to deliver food, medicine and other essential goods to blockade-hit Artsakh collected in Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The citizen’s initiative Opening launched the collection of relief supplies for Artsakh outside the UN headquarters on July 19, Panorama.am informs.

Citing the UN World Food Programme and its charter, members of the initiative claim the organization must immediately deliver humanitarian aid to Artsakh to save its 120,000 people from starvation.

The people of Artsakh have been living under Azerbaijan's unlawful blockade for over seven months now.