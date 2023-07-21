The Lachin Corridor should be opened immediately - Matthew Miller

The US remains deeply concerned that Azerbaijan continues to keep the Lachin Corridor closed for commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told Radar Armenia, adding that the movement of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles through the Lachin Corridor should be restored immediately.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Miller noted that the suspension of movement for humanitarian purposes worsens the humanitarian situation and undermines efforts to build confidence in the peace process.

"Commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicle movement through the Lachin Corridor should be restored immediately. We consistently support the view that peace in the region should include ensuring the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. We welcome the dialogue that advances this goal," he added.