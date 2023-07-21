Artsakhpress

Politics

Immediate measures should be taken to unblock the Lachin corridor - Lukashevich

The importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Alexander Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on July 20, in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan,news.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS:  “Unfortunately, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is developing in a negative scenario. The humanitarian crisis in the area is deteriorating. The local population is experiencing an acute shortage of food, medicine, basic necessities, and is practically deprived of electricity and gas supply.

Immediate measures should be taken to unblock the Lachin corridor, resume the unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along it in both directions, as well as to supply the region with energy,” he said.

Alexander Lukashevich further said that under these conditions, the importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing.

“We proceed from the fact that an integral part of this agreement should be reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh, as well as the strict implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral statements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the launch of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the unblocking of transport communications.

In view of the foregoing, the Russian side confirms its intention to vigorously contribute to the restoration of normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh and the promotion of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process. We are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to discuss ways to implementing the agreements at the highest level, including the topic of agreeing on a peace treaty, with subsequent access to the Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the said document,” the permanent representative of the Russian Federation said. 


     

The Lachin Corridor should be opened immediately - Matthew Miller

The US remains deeply concerned that Azerbaijan continues to keep the Lachin Corridor closed for commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told Radar Armenia, adding that the movement of commercial, humanitarian and private vehicles through the Lachin Corridor should be restored immediately.

Artsakh Republic Parliament asks UN Security Council permanent members to adopt resolution imposing peace

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued an address, calling on Armenia to ask UN to grant an international mandate to the peacekeeping mission deployed in Artsakh.

I still don't know how to shout to make them realize the situation is grave. Ombudsman of Artsakh

Dear fellow citizens in Artsakh, many people say that the public in the RA is not informed about the situation in Artsakh, as if we in Artsakh only understand what is happening to us and a small part of the society in Armenia and the Diaspora.

CSTO deployment depends on Armenia's decision, says Russia

Russia has said that the deployment of a CSTO mission in Armenia would have a significant contribution in stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Artsakh Republic parliament convenes emergency session

Members of Parliament of Nagorno Karabakh Republic initiated an emergency session due on July 21.

Armenian Foreign Ministry welcomes Canada’s initiative to join European monitoring mission

Armenian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the initiative of Canada to become part of the European civil monitoring mission in Armenia.

Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

Under the conditions imposed by the enemy, the number of citizens deprived of income and employment is increasing day by day

Under the conditions imposed by the enemy, every day new business entities stop their activities, and the number of citizens deprived of income and employment is increasing day by day.

Amid blockade care and treatment of vulnerable social groups become almost impossible

The lack of fuel caused by the current situation completely disrupts the programs aimed at alleviating the social condition of the people of Artsakh.

Enemy regularly fires at the residents doing agricultural work. Chartar Mayor

Nine years ago, on July 20, the Chartar community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh was granted the status of a city.

Peaceful action of the nationwide movement continues near the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent

The peaceful nationwide movement, which has started on July 14, continues in the Stepanakert airport area.

In recent months, the indicator of reproductive losses almost tripled: Head Doctor

Pregnant women lack the opportunity to purchase food rich in vitamins.

Internal transport in Artsakh is almost paralyzed.

The blockade of Artsakh hasn’t bypassed the spheres coordinated by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh.

The livestock sector is in a much worse condition. Georgi Hayriyan

The livestock sector in Artsakh Republic is in a much worse position as a result of the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan. Artsakh Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said, Artsakhpress reported.

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans – Reuters

Putin discusses Russia's losses from grain deal and terms for its resumption

Russian diplomat decries fake news reports about alleged US-Russia talks on Ukraine

European Parliament slams Azerbaijan for ‘strong suspicions of corruption’, ‘whitewashing its human rights record'

