Immediate measures should be taken to unblock the Lachin corridor - Lukashevich

The importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Alexander Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on July 20, in response to the speech of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan,news.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

July 21, 2023, 14:56

STEPANAKERT, JULY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Unfortunately, the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh is developing in a negative scenario. The humanitarian crisis in the area is deteriorating. The local population is experiencing an acute shortage of food, medicine, basic necessities, and is practically deprived of electricity and gas supply.

Immediate measures should be taken to unblock the Lachin corridor, resume the unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along it in both directions, as well as to supply the region with energy,” he said.

Alexander Lukashevich further said that under these conditions, the importance of the soonest finalization of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the agreements reached is increasing.

“We proceed from the fact that an integral part of this agreement should be reliable and clear guarantees of the rights and security of the Armenians of Karabakh, as well as the strict implementation of all the provisions of the trilateral statements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the launch of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the unblocking of transport communications.

In view of the foregoing, the Russian side confirms its intention to vigorously contribute to the restoration of normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh and the promotion of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process. We are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow in the near future to discuss ways to implementing the agreements at the highest level, including the topic of agreeing on a peace treaty, with subsequent access to the Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian summit in Moscow to sign the said document,” the permanent representative of the Russian Federation said.