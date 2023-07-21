Artsakhpress

Artsakh parliament calls on Armenia to ask UN to grant international mandate to peacekeepers

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued an address, calling on Armenia to ask UN to grant an international mandate to the peacekeeping mission deployed in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS:  In a statement adopted on July 21, the parliament of Nagorno Karabakh called on the Government of Armenia to “take immediate measures” to vest the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh with an international mandate by requesting the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly to take proper action to preserve peace and security in the region.
It also called on the international community, in person of the permanent members of the UNSC, to adopt an imperative resolution and initiate practical measures to impose peace in Artsakh pursuant to the goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter’s Chapter 1 and guided by Chapter 7.
“The Republic of Artsakh is committed to saving its people from the disaster of war, to reiterating faith for the fundamental human rights and freedoms, and equal rights of large and small nations, thus it expects from these organizations to create the kind of conditions that would ensure respect towards obligations stemming from the norms of international law, and promote the safeguarding of the dignified life of the Artsakh people in conditions of freedom,” reads a part of the resolution.
It noted that under the 9 November 2020 trilateral agreement, Russia – which deployed peacekeepers to Nagorno Karabakh - exercised the provisions of the UN Charter’s Chapter 6 on Pacific Settlement of Disputes, bringing the dispute settlement to the framework of mediation, consent and negotiations, but this has been undermined by Azerbaijan’s continuous aggression which created a regional crisis with the involvement of the direct and indirect parties to the conflict.
“On the other hand, the subjectivity and the expression of will of the Republic of Artsakh and its people continue to be ignored. The people of Artsakh exercised its right to self-determination in line with well-known norms and principles of the international law and the USSR legislation, proclaiming the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic on September 2, 1991, and then holding an independence referendum on December 10,” reads the statement adopted by parliament.
It added that the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh don’t have an international mandate and that this greenlights Azerbaijan to commit violations, jeopardizing regional security and stability.
The statement says that the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s disruption of infrastructures, continuous terror against civilians, promotion of ethnic hatred, deliberate destruction of Armenian churches and historical and cultural landmarks constitutes a policy of ethnic cleansing which amounts to a crime against humanity.

     

Artsakh Republic Parliament asks UN Security Council permanent members to adopt resolution imposing peace

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh has issued an address, calling on Armenia to ask UN to grant an international mandate to the peacekeeping mission deployed in Artsakh.

