I still don't know how to shout to make them realize the situation is grave. Ombudsman of Artsakh

Dear fellow citizens in Artsakh, many people say that the public in the RA is not informed about the situation in Artsakh, as if we in Artsakh only understand what is happening to us and a small part of the society in Armenia and the Diaspora.
Russia has said that the deployment of a CSTO mission in Armenia would have a significant contribution in stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Members of Parliament of Nagorno Karabakh Republic initiated an emergency session due on July 21.
Armenian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the initiative of Canada to become part of the European civil monitoring mission in Armenia.
Armenia had to respond to the statement by the Russian foreign ministry; and its failure to respond raised certain questions.
Azerbaijan is proving, on a daily basis, that it is not even capable of ensuring the narratives it has been formulating before the eyes of the international community. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on Twitter.
The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan has called on the international community to launch a special criminal tribunal for the leadership of Azerbaijan regarding their unprecedented violence and crimes against humanity in Artsakh.
Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.
In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.
Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.
The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Nine years ago, on July 20, the Chartar community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh was granted the status of a city.
The peaceful nationwide movement, which has started on July 14, continues in the Stepanakert airport area.
Pregnant women lack the opportunity to purchase food rich in vitamins.
The blockade of Artsakh hasn’t bypassed the spheres coordinated by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh.
The livestock sector in Artsakh Republic is in a much worse position as a result of the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan. Artsakh Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said, Artsakhpress reported.
Lack of vegetables and fruits among the population of Artsakh causes serious health problems. In that sense, the stressfful state also does its black work.
The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper.
The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.
Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.
The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.
Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.
On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.
The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.
Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.
As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
