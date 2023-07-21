Dear fellow citizens in Artsakh, many people say that the public in the RA is not informed about the situation in Artsakh, as if we in Artsakh only understand what is happening to us and a small part of the society in Armenia and the Diaspora.

July 21, 2023, 10:30 I still don't know how to shout to make them realize the situation is grave. Ombudsman of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"All Artsakh social media users and dear compatriots who are aware of the situation, write about the situation on all social networks, as Diana did, tagging her friends.