Due to the complete blockade, the acquisition of hygiene items has also become a serious problem in Artsakh.

July 20, 2023, 22:56 Acquisition of hygiene items become a serious problem in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Social Development and Migration of the Artsakh Republic Vahram Arakelyan said, noting that many citizens apply to the department on this issue.

"In recent months, the number of applicants to the ministry has increased dramatically, because the problems are getting worse day by day, and the ministry, despite its limited resources, tries to provide some support in the most extreme cases," said V. Arakelyan.