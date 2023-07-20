Amid blockade care and treatment of vulnerable social groups become almost impossible

The lack of fuel caused by the current situation completely disrupts the programs aimed at alleviating the social condition of the people of Artsakh.

July 20, 2023

STEPANAKERT, JULY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Social Development and Migration of the Artsakh Republic Vahram Arakelyan said during an interview given today.

"First of all, I would like to single out the issue of home care for single elderly people. Our workers have been providing support to this vulnerable group through home visits, but at the moment the problem is exacerbated by severe fuel shortages.

According to him, the same problem has arisen in the field of medical and social expertise.

"We have bedridden patients whose examination is done at home, and now this work is very complicated due to the lack of fuel," added Arakelyan.

The minister also referred to the issue of annual referrals of around 800 disabled people to the health facilities of the Republic of Armenia, emphasizing that in the conditions of the blockade, the program of vital importance for that social group has also become impossible.