Nine years ago, on July 20, the Chartar community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh was granted the status of a city.

July 20, 2023, 16:49 Enemy regularly fires at the residents doing agricultural work. Chartar Mayor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the mayor of Chartar, Vladik Hovhannisyan, said that, due to the situation created around Artsakh, they will not organize festive events on the city day.

"Regardless of all the difficulties, residents continue to create in their native land. In this period, harvesting works are at the stage of completion. After the war, most of the agricultural lands remained under the control of the enemy. It is difficult to work in the fields, because the enemy regularly fires at civilians doing agricultural work. We have vineyards, some of which we have cultivated as much as possible," said V. Hovhannisyan.

The mayor referring to the shortage of food, said that with the existing limited stock, the two kindergartens of the city continue their activities.