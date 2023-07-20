Artsakh weightlifting championship held in Stepanakert

On July 20, the Artsakh weightlifting championship was held in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", President of the Weightlifting Association Arthur Shirinyan said that 20 athletes from Stepanakert and Martuni region teams participated in the championship.

"The championship is held in seven weight categories with the snatch and the clean-and-jerk exercises.

To tell the truth, we expected more, but the results are lower than planned, which is due to the lack of appropriate food for the athletes," said A. Shirinyan.