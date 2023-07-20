Russia has said that the deployment of a CSTO mission in Armenia would have a significant contribution in stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

July 20, 2023, 17:34 CSTO deployment depends on Armenia's decision, says Russia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing that the possible deployment of the CSTO mission depends on Armenia’s decision.

“The deployment of the organization’s mission in Armenia would have a significant contribution in stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The ball is in the Armenian side’s court,” Zakharova said.

She noted that Nagorno Karabakh is not in the CSTO area of responsibility.