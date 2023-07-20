The peaceful nationwide movement, which has started on July 14, continues in the Stepanakert airport area.

July 20, 2023, 13:19 Peaceful action of the nationwide movement continues near the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent

STEPANAKERT, JULY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the official newspaper of Askeran district administration "Berd" informs, the population of Askeran region actively participates in the action and the number of participants is increasing day by day.

Presenting their disagreement to the Russian peacekeepers stationed at the Stepanakert airport regarding the incomplete implementation of some points of the agreement of November 9, 2020, the Artsakh citizens want to say that they stood up to defend the land sanctified at the cost of the lives of the heroes and the rights to live freely in his country.

The fate of 120,000 people is at risk in Artsakh, which has been under siege since December 12, 2022. No one has the right to ignore the risk of starvation and genocide. In this extremely difficult situation for our country, let's fight for our rights and to live in our native land. We have no right to despair, to panic," the official newspaper writes, presenting attached photos and video messages from the place of the action.