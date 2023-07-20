Artsakhpress

International

Putin discusses Russia's losses from grain deal and terms for its resumption

Russia is ready to return to the grain deal immediately if all previously agreed-upon conditions for its participation in the initiative are met and the arrangement's "original humanitarian essence" is restored, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with government officials on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, Western countries entirely twisted the essence of the grain deal, resulting in profits for European companies and losses for Russian businesses.
Russia repeatedly extended the grain deal, demonstrating "miracles of endurance and patience, tolerance," but no one was going to fulfill any responsibilities to the country, Putin said.
Russia had to deal with "arrogance and impudence," as well as "promises and empty talk" from the West. The West did everything it could to derail the deal, and now Western countries are "virtually lying to the entire world" and "claiming that Russia is allegedly to blame for the disruption of this deal."
UN personnel "sincerely tried to fulfill all of the West's commitments, but were unable to do that," he added.
In addition, the West fully perverted the grain deal's original humanitarian intent, turning it into a profit tool. "At first, the meaning or the intent of the grain deal had enormous humanitarian significance. The West completely perverted this essence," he said. "Instead of truly assisting countries in need, [the West] used the grain deal for political blackmail, and, as I previously stated, turned it into a tool for making money for transnational corporations and profiteers on the global grain market," Putin added.
Russia was opposed to the deal's extension because continuing it "in the form in which it existed" had lost any meaning, Putin said. Moscow "is not against the grain deal as such" and "will consider the possibility of returning to it," but only if all previously agreed-upon conditions for participation are met.
These conditions include lifting sanctions on Russian grain and fertilizer deliveries, removing all obstacles for Russian banks servicing food supplies to the global market, including their connection to SWIFT, resuming deliveries of components and spare parts for agricultural machinery and fertilizer production to Russia, resolving all issues with ship chartering and insurance of Russian food exports, resuming operations of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, unblocking Russian agricultural assets, and restoring the grain deal's original humanitarian intent.
The grain deal was concluded on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul. The first part of the agreements for a period of 120 days with the possibility of automatic extension was signed by the UN and Turkey separately with Russia and Ukraine. It concerned the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. The second part for a period of three years was signed by the UN and Russia - this memorandum dealt with the removal of restrictions on exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. The agreement was later extended three times, the last two times for 60 days. At the same time, Moscow repeatedly stated that the Russian part of the deal, which has not been implemented, should also be fulfilled.

     

Politics

The more Armenia lowers bar on Artsakh issue, the harder it will be for people of Artsakh to raise it

Armenia had to respond to the statement by the Russian foreign ministry; and its failure to respond raised certain questions.

Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan has no plan to integrate Christian Armenians

Azerbaijan is proving, on a daily basis, that it is not even capable of ensuring the narratives it has been formulating before the eyes of the international community. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on Twitter.

Artsakh NA Speaker calls for tribunal for Azeri regime, international recognition based on Remedial Secession to prevent genocide

The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan has called on the international community to launch a special criminal tribunal for the leadership of Azerbaijan regarding their unprecedented violence and crimes against humanity in Artsakh.

Support provided at the cost of trampling on the dignity of people in a humanitarian catastrophe cannot be accepted.Artsakh NGOs welcomed the letter of European partners

The NGOs of the Republic of Artsakh welcome and express gratitude to the 470 European NGOs and unions that have addressed a letter to the leaders of the European Union and the European Council calling on them to take immediate and effective steps to eliminate the illegal blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

In support of Artsakh demonstration participants march to US Embassy in Yerevan

Those who staged a protest Tuesday in front of the French Embassy in Yerevan, and in support of Artsakh, then marched to the US Embassy in Yerevan.

Russia again tells Azerbaijan to open Lachin Corridor

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has met the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu to discuss the situation in South Caucasus, as well as the reconciliation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

If the situation of the people of Artsakh does not return to normal, we will resort to tougher measures. Arayik Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President addresses the nation speaking about the grave situation and upcoming actions amid the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation caused by the Azerbaijani blockade.

Economy

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Society

In recent months, the indicator of reproductive losses almost tripled: Head Doctor

Pregnant women lack the opportunity to purchase food rich in vitamins.

Internal transport in Artsakh is almost paralyzed.

The blockade of Artsakh hasn’t bypassed the spheres coordinated by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh.

The livestock sector is in a much worse condition. Georgi Hayriyan

The livestock sector in Artsakh Republic is in a much worse position as a result of the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan. Artsakh Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said, Artsakhpress reported.

Malnutrition and stressful state disturb Artsakh residents health. Vardan Tadevosyan

Lack of vegetables and fruits among the population of Artsakh causes serious health problems. In that sense, the stressfful state also does its black work.

The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper. Artsakh Healthcare Minister

The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani reports on Askeran-Akna supplies

Artsakh Republic authorities have denied Azerbaijani reports claiming that representatives of the Red Cross, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam) through Askeran.

Hoping to find the lost... Story of a displaced woman

After the 44-day Artsakh war, Laveta Vardanyan and her family were displaced from Karin Tak village of Artsakh’s Shushi region and have settled in Herher community of Martuni region.

Military

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.

Analytical

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Putin discusses Russia's losses from grain deal and terms for its resumption

Russian diplomat decries fake news reports about alleged US-Russia talks on Ukraine

European Parliament slams Azerbaijan for ‘strong suspicions of corruption’, ‘whitewashing its human rights record'

US seeking to dispose of old weapons in Ukraine, Russian envoy says

