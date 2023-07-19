Pregnant women lack the opportunity to purchase food rich in vitamins.

July 19, 2023, 22:02 In recent month, the indicator of reproductive losses almost tripled: Head Doctor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardges Osipov, the executive director of "Mother and Child Health Care Center" of Stepanakert said during an interview on July 19.

"Naturally, the created situation has had a very negative impact on both fertility and all kinds of complications that we already encounter during our daily practical work.

I should mention that in the last month, the rate of reproductive losses have increased almost three times.

In recent month we unfortunately also have registered an increase in perinatal mortality rates. Naturally, all this is caused by both stressful situation and lack of balanced diet.