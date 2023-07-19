The blockade of Artsakh hasn’t bypassed the spheres coordinated by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh.

July 19, 2023, 20:26 Internal transport in Artsakh almost paralyzed.Deputy Minister

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress'' informs, Vladimir Harutyunyan, the first deputy of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh, said this during an interview given today on July 19.

"When the so-called Azerbaijani eco-activists blocked the liferoad in December 2022, in someway the first sector that suffered was the transport sector

The situation worsened in the energy bloc, when on January 12, under some circumstances, Azerbaijan disrupted the operation of the high-voltage overhead line supplying electricity from Armenia to Artsakh, and stopped the gas supply to Artsakh on March 21. The telecommunications and communication sector have also suffered tangible damages," detailed V. Harutyunyan, adding that they are doing their best to ease the worries of citizens in all branches.

Turning to the transport sector, the deputy minister noted that, due to the lack of fuel, the internal transport in Artsakh is almost paralyzed.

And added that the situation is getting worse day by day, and if it continues, they will have to completely stop the work of public transport in Artsakh.