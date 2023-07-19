Fake news about Moscow and Washington allegedly discussing Ukraine continue to circulate, including, among other means, as a way of destabilizing Russia from within, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One television on Wednesday, Tass informs.

July 19, 2023, 17:19 Russian diplomat decries fake news reports about alleged US-Russia talks on Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Lavrov has not had any Track Two or Track Three talks, as US media put it, with anyone on agreements with Ukraine. These are bogus stories, and this was done intentionally. Among other things, <…> this topic will be constantly floated for the sole purpose of destabilizing us from within," the Russian diplomat said.