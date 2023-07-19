Artsakh NA Speaker calls for tribunal for Azeri regime, international recognition based on Remedial Secession to prevent genocide

The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan has called on the international community to launch a special criminal tribunal for the leadership of Azerbaijan regarding their unprecedented violence and crimes against humanity in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “By creating the most sophisticated concentration camp in a territory of nearly 3000 square kilometers, Azerbaijan has been testing the latest achievements of science on the citizens of the Artsakh Republic since 12 December 2022, aimed at dehumanizing an entire nation, the population of the Republic of Artsakh,” Tovmasyan said in a statement.

“The population of 120+30 (forcefully displaced) thousand of a freedom-loving country is being subjected to humiliation, famine and threats of physical extermination every day for eight months, living without electricity, gas, fuel and medication. After WWII, when the international community condemned and stipulated provisions in international law ruling out the Nazi Germany’s crimes in the future, it was difficult to imagine that our people would face the threat of physical extermination in the 21st century with new methods, and that it wouldn’t even receive an intervention by the international community to prevent a great human tragedy,” reads the statement addressed to the international community.

“At the same time, taking into account the provisions of international law related to violence and aggression by an aggressor country against self-proclaimed independent countries, we call on responsible and relevant international intergovernmental institutions to launch the process of international recognition of the Artsakh Republic, as the most practical way to prevent genocide and the forced displacement of our people from our homeland,” he added.

Tovmasyan called on international intergovernmental institutions to launch a special criminal tribunal to try the Azerbaijani leadership for creating a modern concentration camp in the territory of the Republic of Artsakh ( and regularly destroying the indigenous people of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Speaker expressed hope that his statement will receive a response and that the international community and intergovernmental organizations will not surrender to aggressors and murderers, but will support the people of Nagorno Karabakh. The only way to avoid the abovementioned dangers is through the recognition of Artsakh’s independence based on the principle of Remedial Secession, Tovmasyan said.