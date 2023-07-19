Azerbaijan is proving, on a daily basis, that it is not even capable of ensuring the narratives it has been formulating before the eyes of the international community. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on Twitter.

July 19, 2023, 14:25 Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan has no plan to integrate Christian Armenians

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “For instance, Azerbaijan claimed that they want to integrate the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and that they are their citizens.

The international community demanded Azerbaijan to take confidence building measures and start direct talks with the representatives of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh by introducing an international mechanism with guarantees of rights and securities for Nagorno Karabakh Armenians. In response to this, prior to “integrating” Christian Armenians, Azerbaijan kills them by organizing various sabotage activities, then destroys Christian churches and monuments of Christian heritage, consequently, Azerbaijan has no plan to integrate Christian Armenians.

“Moreover, for about 7 months, it cuts off the gas and electricity supply, keeps the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh under siege, and cases of children dying of starvation have already been recorded.

“Naturally, with these steps, Azerbaijan is resorting to an international criminal offense, making clear to everyone that it is not taking measures to build confidence. In the contrary, it shows that the implemented policy is not meant to integrate Armenian people but to subject Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing, eventually assuming a piece of land without people.

“Under the pressure of these overt evidence, already proven by the circumstances, the institutions of liberal democracy of the international community must either accept that they are the shareholders of the starvation, killings and ethnic cleansing of 120,000 and 30,000 children of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians, or take clear steps in the form of international intervention to stop these crimes against humanity.

“Otherwise, the 21st century will be marked by yet another massive violation of human rights, more specifically an international criminal offense, which may be still prevented by the international community,” added the ambassador-at-large of Armenia.