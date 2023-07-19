Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The current course of the Armenian-American defense partnership, upcoming programs, joint events, introduction of a professional sergeant system and the Mission Command concept, as well as possibilities for broader cooperation in the air force sector and a number of issues related to regional security were discussed, the ministry of defense said in a readout.