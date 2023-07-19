Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

2316 | July 12, 2023 18:33 Situation in Artsakh is critical. I demand from the ICRC to light the red alarm button of the danger of genocide. Gegham Stepanyan

1456 | July 18, 2023 16:22 Support provided at the cost of trampling on the dignity of people in a humanitarian catastrophe cannot be accepted.Artsakh NGOs welcomed the letter of European partners

1454 | July 14, 2023 18:02 Tents installed in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square

1453 | July 14, 2023 17:42 President Harutyunyan addresses international players with urgent appeal to prevent the impending catastrophe

1386 | July 14, 2023 10:07 Nationwide Movement rally underway in Stepanakert

1381 | July 17, 2023 22:12 If the situation of the people of Artsakh does not normalize, we will resort to tougher measures. Arayik Harutyunyan

1357 | July 14, 2023 14:28 Azerbaijan fires again at Armenia’s Yeraskh village plant being built with foreign investments

1323 | July 14, 2023 12:06 Participants of the rally presented their demands to the ICRC Artsakh office