Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.
STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the [Nagorno Karabakh] Defense Army units attempted to carry out reinforcement work in the Askeran region around 21:25 on July 18, and which was allegedly disrupted by the Azerbaijani actions, is another disinformation,” the press service of the Defense Ministry said in a statement.