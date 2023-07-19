The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

July 19, 2023, 09:46 Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement of the MoD of Azerbaijan that the units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the frontier zone between 12:40 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. on July 19, does not correspond to reality.