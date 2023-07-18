Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Under these conditions, when we don't have diesel fuel to be able to use diesel generators during scheduled power outages, we are facing very serious problems in irrigation. Irrigation, mostly by 75 percent, is done mechanically using artesians or pumps. Lack of electricity also affects this direction," added Georgi Hayriyan.