Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Under these conditions, when we don't have diesel fuel to be able to use diesel generators during scheduled power outages, we are facing very serious problems in irrigation. Irrigation, mostly by 75 percent, is done mechanically using artesians or pumps. Lack of electricity also affects this direction," added Georgi Hayriyan.


     

Politics

Support provided at the cost of trampling on the dignity of people in a humanitarian catastrophe cannot be accepted.Artsakh NGOs welcomed the letter of European partners

The NGOs of the Republic of Artsakh welcome and express gratitude to the 470 European NGOs and unions that have addressed a letter to the leaders of the European Union and the European Council calling on them to take immediate and effective steps to eliminate the illegal blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

In support of Artsakh demonstration participants march to US Embassy in Yerevan

Those who staged a protest Tuesday in front of the French Embassy in Yerevan, and in support of Artsakh, then marched to the US Embassy in Yerevan.

Russia again tells Azerbaijan to open Lachin Corridor

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has met the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu to discuss the situation in South Caucasus, as well as the reconciliation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

If the situation of the people of Artsakh does not return to normal, we will resort to tougher measures. Arayik Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President addresses the nation speaking about the grave situation and upcoming actions amid the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation caused by the Azerbaijani blockade.

Artsakh Republic President to address the nation

President of Nagorno Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address the nation on Monday.

Azerbaijan must ensure free movement of ill persons through Lachin Corridor, rules ECHR

On July 12, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after examining the request of the Armenian government to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, decided to reaffirm the decision made on December 21, 2022, the Office of the Representative on International Legal Matters said in a statement on July 17.

Artsakh State Minister calls on Armenia to join the popular movement as well

The nationwide movement that started in Artsakh Republic will also take place in the Republic of Armenia as of today.

Economy

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Society

The livestock sector is in a much worse condition. Georgi Hayriyan

The livestock sector in Artsakh Republic is in a much worse position as a result of the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan. Artsakh Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said, Artsakhpress reported.

The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper. Artsakh Healthcare Minister

The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani reports on Askeran-Akna supplies

Artsakh Republic authorities have denied Azerbaijani reports claiming that representatives of the Red Cross, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam) through Askeran.

Hoping to find the lost... Story of a displaced woman

After the 44-day Artsakh war, Laveta Vardanyan and her family were displaced from Karin Tak village of Artsakh’s Shushi region and have settled in Herher community of Martuni region.

Tents installed in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square

The Stepanakert Municipality has placed tents for the participants of the People's Moveemnt in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

Complete blockade moved the problems to a completely different level. Head of Kolatak

The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.

Situation in Artsakh is critical. I demand from the ICRC to light the red alarm button of the danger of genocide. Gegham Stepanyan

The situation in Artsakh is critical.

Military

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

European Parliament slams Azerbaijan for ‘strong suspicions of corruption’, ‘whitewashing its human rights record'

US seeking to dispose of old weapons in Ukraine, Russian envoy says

US, UK pulling strings behind terrorist regime in Kiev, says Russian diplomat

Russia deputy PM: Eurasian Economic Union has all resources to create its own developing region

