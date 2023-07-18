The livestock sector is in a much worse condition. Georgi Hayriyan

The livestock sector in Artsakh Republic is in a much worse position as a result of the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan. Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said, Artsakhpress reported.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''It is necessary to store feed for large and small cattle, but only 30 percent of the grass has been collected.

Now we have already stopped that work, giving priority to the wheat harvesting work, so that we can solve the bread problem," added the agriculture minister of Artsakh.

As per Hayriyan, until June 15, it was possible to import fodder as well, trying to ensure, with limited resources, the development of pig breeding and poultry farming in Artsakh.

But now, the Artsakh Ministry of Agriculture is forced to urge pig farmers to reduce the number of their animals due to a lack of fodder, as a large part of the barley crop has also been affected by drought.

Beekeeping is also in dire situation in Artsakh because of the aforesaid blockade," the Minister noted.