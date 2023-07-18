The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

July 18, 2023, 21:09 Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Agriculture of Artsakh Republic Georgi Hayriyan said during the press conference held on July 18.

"The lack of fertilizers has led to the fact that today the condition of the autumn crops is not good. The drought was followed by mudslides and hailstorms, causing more damage. In fact, some areas were affected by drought, the other part by mudslides and hail. Of course, it is possible to restore the state of vegetable crops, but a number of spring crops and autumn grain fields have suffered quite a lot of damage ," the minister elaborated.

He emphasized that there are many problems that has arisen in the sector during the blockade, but one of the particularly worrying ones is the issue of fuel, which causes much greater complications.