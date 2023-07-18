The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, tries by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

July 18, 2023, 20:41 Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic Georgi Hayriyan said, adding that due to the problems that have arisen since June 15, they are forced to organize agricultural works according to priority.

According to him, there is a sufficient amount of vegetables in the regions of the Republic, but due to the lack of fuel, it has become a problem to deliver them to consumers.