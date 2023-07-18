Artsakhpress

Economy

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, tries by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The Minister of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic Georgi Hayriyan said, adding that due to the problems that have arisen since June 15, they are forced to organize agricultural works according to priority.

According to him, there is a sufficient amount of vegetables in the regions of the Republic, but due to the lack of fuel, it has become a problem to deliver them to consumers.


     

Politics

Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan has no plan to integrate Christian Armenians

Azerbaijan is proving, on a daily basis, that it is not even capable of ensuring the narratives it has been formulating before the eyes of the international community. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on Twitter.

Artsakh NA Speaker calls for tribunal for Azeri regime, international recognition based on Remedial Secession to prevent genocide

The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Republic Artur Tovmasyan has called on the international community to launch a special criminal tribunal for the leadership of Azerbaijan regarding their unprecedented violence and crimes against humanity in Artsakh.

Support provided at the cost of trampling on the dignity of people in a humanitarian catastrophe cannot be accepted.Artsakh NGOs welcomed the letter of European partners

The NGOs of the Republic of Artsakh welcome and express gratitude to the 470 European NGOs and unions that have addressed a letter to the leaders of the European Union and the European Council calling on them to take immediate and effective steps to eliminate the illegal blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

In support of Artsakh demonstration participants march to US Embassy in Yerevan

Those who staged a protest Tuesday in front of the French Embassy in Yerevan, and in support of Artsakh, then marched to the US Embassy in Yerevan.

Russia again tells Azerbaijan to open Lachin Corridor

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has met the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu to discuss the situation in South Caucasus, as well as the reconciliation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

If the situation of the people of Artsakh does not return to normal, we will resort to tougher measures. Arayik Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President addresses the nation speaking about the grave situation and upcoming actions amid the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation caused by the Azerbaijani blockade.

Artsakh Republic President to address the nation

President of Nagorno Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address the nation on Monday.

Economy

Artsakh Agriculture Minister: Scheduled power outages, lack of diesel fuel also cause problems in irrigation system

In the post-war period, the state made a lot of investments in Artsakh’s irrigation systems, which enabled to triple the irrigated areas, the goal of which was to solve the food security issue, Artsakh Republic Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan told Artsakhpress.

Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

Due to the lack of fuel, it is a problem to deliver local agricultural products to the residents. Georgi Hayriyan

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Artsakh Republic, is trying by all means to stand by the villagers in the production of daily bread and agricultural products, but this work is becoming more and more difficult.

Due to the blockade some agricultural branches left without attention. Minister

The agricultural year began with a drought, which had a negative impact on autumn crops.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Society

The livestock sector is in a much worse condition. Georgi Hayriyan

The livestock sector in Artsakh Republic is in a much worse position as a result of the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan. Artsakh Minister of Agriculture Georgi Hayriyan said, Artsakhpress reported.

Malnutrition and stressful state disturb Artsakh residents health. Vardan Tadevosyan

Lack of vegetables and fruits among the population of Artsakh causes serious health problems. In that sense, the stressfful state also does its black work.

The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper. Artsakh Healthcare Minister

The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani reports on Askeran-Akna supplies

Artsakh Republic authorities have denied Azerbaijani reports claiming that representatives of the Red Cross, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam) through Askeran.

Hoping to find the lost... Story of a displaced woman

After the 44-day Artsakh war, Laveta Vardanyan and her family were displaced from Karin Tak village of Artsakh’s Shushi region and have settled in Herher community of Martuni region.

Tents installed in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square

The Stepanakert Municipality has placed tents for the participants of the People's Moveemnt in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

Complete blockade moved the problems to a completely different level. Head of Kolatak

The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.

Military

Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan held meetings on July 18 with United States Navy Admiral, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher W. Grady and United States Air Force General, Chief of staff of the Air Force Charles Q. Brown Jr. in Washington.

Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan has once again spread disinformation, Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry informs.

Units of Armenia's Armed Forces did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions: Ministry of Defense

The MoD of Azerbaijan continues to come up with the usual kind of disinformation, Armenia's Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.

Edmon Marukyan: Azerbaijan has no plan to integrate Christian Armenians
Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert
Artsakh NA Speaker calls for tribunal for Azeri regime, international recognition based on Remedial Secession to prevent genocide
Armenian army chief meets with U.S. top brass in Washington D.C.
Azerbaijan again spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Ministry
Analytical

Opinion: The EU needs to facilitate a dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert

As Armenia and Azerbaijan continue their intensive negotiations to reach an agreement, tensions grow around the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

European Parliament slams Azerbaijan for ‘strong suspicions of corruption’, ‘whitewashing its human rights record'

All news from section

US seeking to dispose of old weapons in Ukraine, Russian envoy says

US, UK pulling strings behind terrorist regime in Kiev, says Russian diplomat

Russia deputy PM: Eurasian Economic Union has all resources to create its own developing region

