Until June 15, there had been an opportunity to import certain agricultural products and seeds through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, but then this process has become impossible until today.

July 18, 2023, 20:28 Impossible to import some agricultural products. Minister of Agriculture

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Agriculture of Artsakh Republic Georgi Hayriyan said this in an interview on July 18, noting that based on the current situation, enough spring planting works have been carried out.

We have carried out appropriate works in all our regions in order to be able to provide ourselves with certain agricultural products", said G. Hayriyan.