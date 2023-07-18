Lack of vegetables and fruits among the population of Artsakh causes serious health problems. In that sense, the stressfful state also does its black work.

July 18, 2023, 19:20 Malnutrition and stressful state disturb Artsakh residents health. Vardan Tadevosyan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Health of the Republic of Artsakh Vardan Tadevosyan said during an interview given on July 18.

"These problems are especially present among children and pregnant women. Malnutrition and having an unhealthy diet first of all leads to a decrease in resistance, and this causes various diseases. Food is the first guarantee of human health, and today there is nothing in our stores. Maybe it will be very difficult for those living in other countries to imagine what I said.

"People are worried about these problems 24 hours a day, which leads to depression. We can confidently state that we also need psychological support. And the psychologists of Artsakh do the utmost in this term,'' the Minister said.