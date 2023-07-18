The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper.

July 18, 2023, 18:40 The situation is getting worse, the problems are getting deeper. Artsakh Healthcare Minister

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress", informs, the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh Vardan Tadevosyan said in an interview given on July 18.

"It is already summer. The blockade of Artsakh has begun in the cold days of winter, gradually making the healthcare sector very vulnerable, both for our patients and medical staff. It is natural that we have and will have problems that need an urgent solution. But they change every day. But I think that we have managed to overcome them so far, and we will try to do so in the near future for the benefit of our patients and the public. At the moment, I cannot say that we are in a satisfactory condition, it can be said that it is considered severe, and this severe condition will become extremely severe," said V. Tadevosyan.