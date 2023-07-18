In support of Artsakh demonstration participants march to US Embassy in Yerevan

Those who staged a protest Tuesday in front of the French Embassy in Yerevan, and in support of Artsakh, then marched to the US Embassy in Yerevan, news.am informs.
STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Outside the French embassy, these demonstrators sang the Artsakh national anthem, observed a minute of silence to honor the Armenian servicemen who died in the 2020 war, and handed a letter to the embassy.
On Monday, similar protests were staged outside the UN office and the Russian embassy in Yerevan.