Artsakh Republic authorities have denied Azerbaijani reports claiming that representatives of the Red Cross, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam) through Askeran.

July 18, 2023, 12:04 Artsakh denies Azerbaijani reports on Askeran-Akna supplies

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Fresh disinformation is generated on Facebook claiming that the employees of the Red Cross, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, are transporting humanitarian aid from Akna (Aghdam) through the town of Askeran. We call on everyone to not trust unverified information and refrain from divisive and slanderous actions,” the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement. The ministry said that not a single vehicle has passed through the Askeran police checkpoint.

It added that police officers of the Askeran police department are on 24/7 patrol at the mentioned checkpoint and the traffic of Aserkan and nearby settlements is under surveillance.