International

US seeking to dispose of old weapons in Ukraine, Russian envoy says

Washington’s decision not to replenish its stockpile of cluster munitions provided to Kiev makes it clear that the US seeks to use Ukraine to dispose of old weapons, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Such a position perfectly demonstrates the true attitude of the United States towards Ukraine," he noted in a statement posted on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

"Washington wants to use the republic to dispose of its old weapons, turning the once rich and fertile part of the USSR into a ‘burial ground’ where it will be simply impossible to live. Unexploded US submunitions will remain in this territory, as well as piles of scorched metal of the German-made Leopards and other Western materiel," Antonov pointed out.

"Declaring the lofty slogans about strengthening the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the US is plunging lower and lower in terms of observing elementary moral principles, cynically dumping the lethal waste on Ukraine," he added.


     

Politics

If the situation of the people of Artsakh does not return to normal, we will resort to tougher measures. Arayik Harutyunyan

Artsakh Republic President addresses the nation speaking about the grave situation and upcoming actions amid the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation caused by the Azerbaijani blockade.

Artsakh Republic President to address the nation

President of Nagorno Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address the nation on Monday.

Azerbaijan must ensure free movement of ill persons through Lachin Corridor, rules ECHR

On July 12, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after examining the request of the Armenian government to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, decided to reaffirm the decision made on December 21, 2022, the Office of the Representative on International Legal Matters said in a statement on July 17.

Artsakh State Minister calls on Armenia to join the popular movement as well

The nationwide movement that started in Artsakh Republic will also take place in the Republic of Armenia as of today.

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev Brussels meeting ends

The trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ended in Brussels.

Russia strongly urges Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor

Russia strongly calls on the leadership of Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a message.

Pashinyan hands over Artsakh President's letter to EU's Michel

Nikol Pashinyan has passed Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan’s letter to European Council President Charles Michel.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

Hoping to find the lost... Story of a displaced woman

After the 44-day Artsakh war, Laveta Vardanyan and her family were displaced from Karin Tak village of Artsakh’s Shushi region and have settled in Herher community of Martuni region.

Tents installed in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square

The Stepanakert Municipality has placed tents for the participants of the People's Moveemnt in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

Complete blockade moved the problems to a completely different level. Head of Kolatak

The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.

Situation in Artsakh is critical. I demand from the ICRC to light the red alarm button of the danger of genocide. Gegham Stepanyan

The situation in Artsakh is critical.

Artsakh mother’s search for food results in death of two children

Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.

Red Cross on accusation of Azerbaijan: No unauthorized material found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.

It takes a lot of effort from the displaced family to face the problems caused by the blockade

Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.

Military

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

On July 14, at around 14:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using 60 mm mortars.

Azerbaijan fires again at Armenia’s Yeraskh village plant being built with foreign investments

At 1:40pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire again in the direction of the plant being built with foreign investments in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also

At around 11am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using mortars and grenade launchers as well, in addition to firearms.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

US seeking to dispose of old weapons in Ukraine, Russian envoy says

US, UK pulling strings behind terrorist regime in Kiev, says Russian diplomat

Russia deputy PM: Eurasian Economic Union has all resources to create its own developing region

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

