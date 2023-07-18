Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of opening gunfire

Azerbaijan has again falsely accused Armenia of opening cross-border gunfire at its military positions.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan alleging that the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened gunfire overnight July 17-18 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern and south-western parts of the border line ‘does not correspond to reality’, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in the statement.