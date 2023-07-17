After the 44-day Artsakh war, Laveta Vardanyan and her family were displaced from Karin Tak village of Artsakh’s Shushi region and have settled in Herher community of Martuni region.

July 17, 2023, 15:19 Hoping to find the lost... Story of a displaced woman

STEPANAKERT, JULY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mrs. Laveta mentioned that they are engaged in agriculture; they cultivate the land and keep livestock.

"I am a mother of five children. During the years of living in Karin Tak, our main occupation was agriculture. We made a living with our hard work, but life took a different course, and we had to leave what we had earned over the years. But I don't despair, I continue to live according to the same principle even today, although the blockade of our homeland has made it almost impossible to engage in poultry farming," she said.

He also informed that the harvest was usually sold in the central market of Stepanakert. But recently, due to the created situation, it has also become difficult; there is no fuel.

The mother of the displaced family confirms that everything will be overcome if there is peace in Artsakh.