Hoping to find the lost... Story of a displaced woman

After the 44-day Artsakh war, Laveta Vardanyan and her family were displaced from Karin Tak village of Artsakh’s Shushi region and have settled in Herher community of Martuni region.
President of Nagorno Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan will address the nation on Monday.
On July 12, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), after examining the request of the Armenian government to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, decided to reaffirm the decision made on December 21, 2022, the Office of the Representative on International Legal Matters said in a statement on July 17.
The nationwide movement that started in Artsakh Republic will also take place in the Republic of Armenia as of today.
The trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ended in Brussels.
Russia strongly calls on the leadership of Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a message.
Nikol Pashinyan has passed Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan’s letter to European Council President Charles Michel.
France demands that no violence be used against the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is facing a humanitarian crisis as a result of the Azerbaijani blockade and is currently holding a rally in Stepanakert, whose only desire is to live in peace, ARMENPRESS reports at the event organized at the French Embassy in Armenia on the occasion of the French National Day, French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot, who is finishing her diplomatic mission in Armenia in the coming days, said.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
The Stepanakert Municipality has placed tents for the participants of the People's Moveemnt in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.
The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.
The situation in Artsakh is critical.
Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.
Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.
On 17 July, between 12:05am and 1:40am, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fires shots, from small arms, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk village and Nerkin Hand village.
The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.
Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.
On July 14, at around 14:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using 60 mm mortars.
At 1:40pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire again in the direction of the plant being built with foreign investments in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.
At around 11am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using mortars and grenade launchers as well, in addition to firearms.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened fire, at around 1:10am Friday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran region of Artsakh, is another disinformation.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
