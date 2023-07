President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan will address the nation on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement posted on social media on July 17, the Artsakh Republic President said he’d speak about the ‘grave situation and upcoming actions’ amid the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation caused by the Azerbaijani blockade.

The address is expected to be televised at 22:00.