The nationwide movement that started in Artsakh Republic will also take place in the Republic of Armenia as of today.
Artsakh State Minister calls on Armenia to join the popular movement as well
STEPANAKERT, JULY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan on Monday wrote about this on Facebook.
"From 11:00 in the morning, awareness actions regarding the situation in Artsakh will be organized under the coordination of the Artsakh representation in the RA and the operative headquarters of the Artsakh government. I call on everyone to join the movement and participate in the planned events.