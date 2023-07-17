The nationwide movement that started in Artsakh Republic will also take place in the Republic of Armenia as of today.

July 17, 2023, 10:12 Artsakh State Minister calls on Armenia to join the popular movement as well

STEPANAKERT, JULY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan on Monday wrote about this on Facebook.

"From 11:00 in the morning, awareness actions regarding the situation in Artsakh will be organized under the coordination of the Artsakh representation in the RA and the operative headquarters of the Artsakh government. I call on everyone to join the movement and participate in the planned events.