Russia strongly calls on the leadership of Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a message.

July 15, 2023, 16:24 Russia strongly urges Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian Foreign Ministry considered worrying the fact that today the situation around Nagorno Karabakh is developing in a negative scenario.

"The humanitarian crisis is deepening. The population has an acute shortage of food, medicine, basic necessities, is practically deprived of electricity and gas. This can bring the most dramatic consequences for the Armenians of Karabakh, the ordinary residents of the region. We strongly call on the leadership of Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor, to resume the unimpeded movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo in both directions, as well as to restore energy supply," the statement said.