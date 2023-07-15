Artsakhpress

Politics

Russia strongly urges Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor

Russia strongly calls on the leadership of Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a message.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian Foreign Ministry considered worrying the fact that today the situation around Nagorno Karabakh is developing in a negative scenario.

"The humanitarian crisis is deepening. The population has an acute shortage of food, medicine, basic necessities, is practically deprived of electricity and gas. This can bring the most dramatic consequences for the Armenians of Karabakh, the ordinary residents of the region. We strongly call on the leadership of Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor, to resume the unimpeded movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo in both directions, as well as to restore energy supply," the statement said.


     

Politics

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev Brussels meeting ends

The trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ended in Brussels.

Russia strongly calls on the leadership of Azerbaijan to take urgent measures to immediately unblock the Lachin Corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a message.

Pashinyan hands over Artsakh President's letter to EU's Michel

Nikol Pashinyan has passed Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan’s letter to European Council President Charles Michel.

France demands that no violence be used against NK population, whose aspiration is only to live peacefully. Ambassador

France demands that no violence be used against the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is facing a humanitarian crisis as a result of the Azerbaijani blockade and is currently holding a rally in Stepanakert, whose only desire is to live in peace, ARMENPRESS reports at the event organized at the French Embassy in Armenia on the occasion of the French National Day, French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot, who is finishing her diplomatic mission in Armenia in the coming days, said.

President Harutyunyan addresses international players with urgent appeal to prevent the impending catastrophe

President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has sent letters to heads of all UN Security Council member states, the UN Secretary General, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the President of the European Council, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, as well as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, urging them to fulfill their international obligations and promptly implement effective measures to halt the illegal and complete blockade imposed on Artsakh by Azerbaijan, and to put an end to the systematic mass crimes and acts of terrorism against the people of Artsakh, the Presidential Office stated.

Artsakh State Minister presented the results of the meeting with Russian peacekeepers command

Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan presented details of the meeting with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh.

Yerevan to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly fall session in November

At the recent annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA), which was held in Vancouver, Canada, it was decided that the fall session of the Assembly will be held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan this November. Sargis Khandanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA, announced this during a talk with reporters in the NA Friday, news.am informs.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

Tents installed in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square

The Stepanakert Municipality has placed tents for the participants of the People's Moveemnt in Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

Complete blockade moved the problems to a completely different level. Head of Kolatak

The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.

Situation in Artsakh is critical. I demand from the ICRC to light the red alarm button of the danger of genocide. Gegham Stepanyan

The situation in Artsakh is critical.

Artsakh mother’s search for food results in death of two children

Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.

Red Cross on accusation of Azerbaijan: No unauthorized material found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.

It takes a lot of effort from the displaced family to face the problems caused by the blockade

Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.

Despite the existing problems, the Stepanakert children's entertainment center continues

Due to the ongoing blockade Artsakh parents are worried how to make their children's childhood as carefree as possible, to keep them away from everyday problems, as some forms of children's entertainment, sweets, juices and fruits are not available in the Republic.

Military

Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.

Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

On July 14, at around 14:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using 60 mm mortars.

Azerbaijan fires again at Armenia’s Yeraskh village plant being built with foreign investments

At 1:40pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire again in the direction of the plant being built with foreign investments in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also

At around 11am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using mortars and grenade launchers as well, in addition to firearms.

Artsakh MoD: Defense Army did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened fire, at around 1:10am Friday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran region of Artsakh, is another disinformation.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

Between 9:30pm Thursday and 1am Friday, units from the Azerbaijani armed forces units fired, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Jil village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province and the Paruyr Sevak village sector of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Russia deputy PM: Eurasian Economic Union has all resources to create its own developing region

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

G7 to announce long-term Ukraine security plan

North Korea launches presumed ballistic missile — Japan’s coast guards

