Pashinyan hands over Artsakh President's letter to EU's Michel

July 14, 2023 17:42

President Harutyunyan addresses international players with urgent appeal to prevent the impending catastrophe

President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, has sent letters to heads of all UN Security Council member states, the UN Secretary General, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the President of the European Council, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, as well as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, urging them to fulfill their international obligations and promptly implement effective measures to halt the illegal and complete blockade imposed on Artsakh by Azerbaijan, and to put an end to the systematic mass crimes and acts of terrorism against the people of Artsakh, the Presidential Office stated.