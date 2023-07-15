Azerbaijan spreads another absolute lie

The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the relevant units of the Ministry of Defense regularly suppress the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying through the airspace of Artsakh, as a result of which a serious threat to flight safety is created, is an absolute lie, Press Service of Artsakh Republic Defense Army reports.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claims that the most recent incident was allegedly recorded on July 13, when the radio jamming of the corresponding unit of Artsakh Defense Army caused a malfunction in the GPS positioning systems of civilian aircraft flying [Kovsakan-Varanda] Zangelan-Fizuli (11:54-12:07) and [Varanda] Fuzuli-Baku (13:02-13:17). Meanwhile, aircraft flying on the mentioned routes do not need to cross the line of contact, therefore, they cannot be affected by the radio suppression equipment of the Defense Army.

Throughout the entire period of hostilities in 2020 and after, it is the Azerbaijani side that consistently strikes at the civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Artsakh, blocking the Lachin corridor, disrupting gas and electricity supply, blocking access to the Internet and mobile communications.