Azerbaijani armed forces fired at the Armenian positions near Verin Shorzha

Between 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 12:30 a.m. on July 15, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms at the Armenian combat outposts located near Verin Shorzha.

July 15, 2023, 09:07

STEPANAKERT, JULY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is reported by the Armenian Defense Ministry.