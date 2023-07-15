France demands that no violence be used against NK population, whose aspiration is only to live peacefully. Ambassador

France demands that no violence be used against the peaceful population of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is facing a humanitarian crisis as a result of the Azerbaijani blockade and is currently holding a rally in Stepanakert, whose only desire is to live in peace, ARMENPRESS reports at the event organized at the French Embassy in Armenia on the occasion of the French National Day, French Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot, who is finishing her diplomatic mission in Armenia in the coming days, said.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "France is sorry for the ongoing aggression on the borders of Armenia, as well as against the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. A population that has been greatly affected by the blocking of the Lachin Corridor and whose rights must be respected in accordance with the ruling of the International Court of Justice. We know that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently holding a rally in Stepanakert, demanding to restore their rights, and we demand that no violence be used against the civilian population, whose only desire is to live in peace," said the Ambassador.